BREAKING: Cobblers sign Rotherham goalkeeper O’Donnell as Ingram returns to Queens Park Rangers

The Cobblers have swooped to sign Rotherham United goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell - with loanee Matt Ingram returning to Queens Park Rangers.

The experienced O’Donnell has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Sixfields.

Matt Ingram

His arrival means the Cobblers now have four contracted goalkeepers, with O’Donnell joining David Cornell, Luke Coddington and James Goff on the squad list.

O’Donnell is 29 and has made more than 250 senior appearances for a host of clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Oldham Athletic, Walsall and Wigan Athletic.

Standing at 6ft 2in tall, O’Donnell began his career with the Owls in 2006, going out on a number of loan spells as he gained experience.

He joined Chesterfield on a free transfer in 2012 and then moved to Walsall in 2013, where he won the club’s player of the season award during their 2014/15 league one campaign.

His form for the Saddlers saw him attract interest from Wigan Athletic, and he joined the Latics for the 2015/16 league one season, again on a free transfer.

He made only 12 appearances at the DW Stadium before joining Championship side in Bristol City on loan in January 2016.

He then completed a permanent move to Ashton Gate for an undisclosed fee shortly afterwards.

He made 32 appearances for the Robins before joining Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee in January 2017.

O’Donnell went on to make 27 appearances for the Millers, and has played 15 times for them this season.

His most recent appearance was in a 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town on November 18 last year.

Ingram returns to QPR having only been at the Cobblers since the final day of August, joining the club the same day Justin Edinburgh was sacked.

He made 20 appearances for Town.