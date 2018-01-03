BREAKING: Cobblers sign Legia Warsaw winger Hildeberto Pereira

The Cobblers have begun their January transfer window rebuilding with the signing of Portuguese winger Hildeberto Pereira, with the deal subject to international clearance.

The 21-year has signed on at Sixfields on loan until the end of the season from Polish champions Legia Warsaw, and is set to be included in the Town squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Southend United.

A Portugal international at all levels from Under-18 through to Under-20, Pereira has found himself out of the first team picture in Warsaw, the club he joined in the summer from Benfica, and has decided to get game time with a switch to Sixfields.

Pereira has been persuaded to drop to league one by Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, with the player admitting he is an admirer of the Dutchman as both a player and coach.

Pereira has played just three times for Legia in the Polish League this season, but has been training at Moulton with the Cobblers squad for the past couple of weeks, and is fit and ready to go after putting pen to paper to sign for Town.

Born in Lisbon, Pereira has experience of English football, having spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

In all, he played 25 times for the City Ground club, scoring twice, and also managing to pick up three red cards in the space of seven matches in mid-season.

Pereira began his career with Benfica, and although he never made an appearance for the Lisbon club’s first team, he did play close to 50 games for their B team in the Portuguese second division.

Providing his international clearance comes through from FIFA this week, Pereira will be available for selection in Saturday’s match with Southend.