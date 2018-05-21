BREAKING: Cobblers sign Doncaster Rovers striker Andy Williams

Cobblers boss Dean Austin has made his first signing of the summer, snapping up Doncaster Rovers striker Andy Williams on a free.

The 31-year-old was released by Rovers earlier this month, and Austin has moved quickly to persuade the attacker his future lies at Sixfields.

Williams has put pen to paper on a two-year contract that will come into effect on July 1, and he will add experience and goals to the Town forward line.

Born in Hereford, Williams has scored 122 goals in 367 starts and 151 substitute appearances.

He began his career at Hereford United, netting 21 times for the Bulls, before moving and enjoying a three-year spell at Bristol Rovers.

Williams scored 25 times in 65 starts in a two-year stint with Gary Johnson’s Yeovil Town, before finding the net 35 times for Swindon Town in a three year stay where he started 81 games.

While at the at the County Ground, Williams enjoyed his most productive spell in front of goal, notching 22 times in 53 appearances as the Robins reached the League One play-off final, losing to Preston North End.

Williams was the third top scorer in league one that season, and his form saw him tempted to Doncaster, where he scored 29 times in three seasons.

He was the club’s leading scorer with 16 goals as they were relegated from league one in 2015/16, and then scoring 12 times in 2016/17 as Rovers claimed promotion from Sky Bet League Two at the first attempt.

Last season saw Williams hit by an ankle inury that saw him miss more than four months of action, and he ended up making just 13 appearances, scoring once in a Football League Trophy match at Grimsby Town.

Williams has only played at Sixfields once in his career, hitting Hereford’s consolation as they were beaten 2-1 by the Cobblers in April, 2009.