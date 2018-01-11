BREAKING: Cobblers sign Coventry City defender Jordan Turnbull

Cobblers have moved quickly to cover the loss of central defender Aaron Pierre to injury by signing Coventry City’s Jordan Turnbull - the club’s fifth new signing of the January transfer window.

Pierre has been ruled out for at least three months after injuring his thigh in the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on December 23, and with Leon Barnett still struggling with an Achilles problem, manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said earlier this week he wanted to strengthen the central defensive area of his squad.

He has done just that by snapping up left-footer Turnbull, who has spent the first half of the season on loan at Scottish Premiership strugglers Partick Thistle.

Turnbull, who is 23, was signed on a three-year deal by the Sky Blues in the summer of 2016 from Premier League Southampton, and has now signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Cobblers.

The Trowbridge-born stopper, who never made a first team appearance for Saints, spent the previous two seasons ahead of his move to Coventry on loan with Swindon Town in Sky Bet League One, winning the Robins’ player of the year award in 2015.

The player was a regular for the Sky Blues last season, and played in their EFL Checkatrade Trophy final win over Oxford United at Wembley, but he had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave the Ricoh Arena for free if the club was relegated.

After they dropped into league two last May, Turnbull expressed his desire to leave, but was unable to find a new club before the July 31 deadline.

Instead, he set up a loan move to Scotland, where Turnbull has been one of Thistle’s strongest performers in a disappointing season, making 21 appearances for the Jags, and starting 19 of their 21 league games.

On Wednesday, Coventry put out a statement saying that Turnbull had been recalled from his loan as he was on the verge of a permanent transfer to another club, and that club is the Cobblers.

Turnbull played twice against Town last season, in the 1-1 league draw at the Ricoh in August, and the Sky Blues’ 3-1 EFL Trophy win over Rob Page’s men in October, but was an unused substitute when Coventry visited Sixfields in January and were beaten 3-0.

He has made 166 senior starts in his career to date, with no substitute appearances, scoring three goals.

Turnbull, who has also played for England at under-19 an under-20 levels, winning three caps, is set to be available for selection for the Cobblers’ trip to Bradford City on Saturday, although the transfer is subject to international clearance.

The transfer is believed to be free, but there are add-ons that could lead to money being paid to Coventry in the future.