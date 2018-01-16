BREAKING: Cobblers make sixth signing as they land Rochdale left-back Joe Bunney for undisclosed fee

The Cobblers have sealed their sixth new signing of the January transfer window with the capture of Rochdale defender Joe Bunney for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Sixfields.

Formerly a striker, Bunney has been converted to a left-back, and has been a regular in the Dale team for the past four seasons.

He began his career at Stockport County, making one first team appearance in the National League, but he enjoyed a prolific loan spell at non-League Northwich Victoria, netting 19 goals in 26 league games.

He joined Rochdale on a free transfer in March, 2013 and Bunney, who stands at 6ft 2in tall, has gone on to make 98 starts for the Greater Manchester club, as well as 46 substitute appearances, scoring 17 goals.

The Manchester-born player was converted to a left-back at the beginning of last season, played the full 90 minutes in Dale’s 3-2 win at Sixfields in December, 2016, having scored in their 3-0 win at Northampton in March, 2014.

Bunney was reportedly the subject of interest from Sky Bet Championship clubs last summer after earning a reputation as an attacking full-back, but it came to nothing, and his Dale contract was due to expire this summer.

This season, Bunney has started 18 of Rochdale’s 26 league one games, including last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Gillingham, a loss that saw Dale remain second bottom in the table, seven points behind fourth-from-bottom Cobblers.

Bunney becomes the fourth left-back on the Town books, alongside Dave Buchanan, George Smith and Raheem Hanley, while new signing Jordan Turnbull made his debut in that position in Saturday’s victory at Bradford City.