BREAKING: Cobblers make second signing as they land Manchester City full-back Shay Facey

The Cobblers have made their second signing of the January transfer window with the capture of Manchester City defender Shay Facey for an undisclosed fee.

Facey, a right-back who can also play central defence, has signed an 18-month deal at Sixfields after impressing in a trial spell with the Town squad and, with Aaron Phillips still sidelined with a long-term thigh injury, will provide cover and competition for Brendan Moloney.

The transfer is subject to Premier League clearance.

Stockport-born Facey has been at Manchester City since 2007, and progressed through the academy and the club’s youth ranks, but failed to make a first-team appearance during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

In 2015 the 22-year-old did enjoy a season-long spell with New York City in the MLS, making 25 appearances, and then in early 2016 he spent a loan spell with Sky Bet Championship side Rotherham United, making six appearances.

He spent last season at Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie, but only played three times.

Facey hasn’t played a competitive game since a 4-3 defeat for Heerenveen at PSV Eindhoven in January last year.

But like fellow new signing Hildeberto Pereira, who joined Town from Legia Warsaw on loan on Wednesday, Facey has been training with the squad at Moulton College for the past few weeks, and is already integrated into the playing group.

Facey was a regular international in the England age-groups from Under-16 to Under-20 level, and will be available for selection for Saturday’s league one date with Southend United at Sixfields (ko 2pm) providing the move is cleared by the Premier League.