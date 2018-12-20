Breaking Cobblers goal duck ‘meant the world’ to relieved Bowditch

Dean Bowditch has declared netting his first goal since signing for the Cobblers ‘meant the world’ to him - and he is hoping it will be the first of many.

Close to 18 months after signing for Town in the summer of 2017, the former Milton Keynes Dons man finally broke his scoring duck, netting in the 1-1 draw with Stevenage.

The 32-year-old - who did score twice for Town in a loan spell in 2007/08 - has endured a frustrating stint at the PTS Academy Stadium, with injuries and falling out of favour with managers restricting him to 13 starts and 15 substitute appearances.

But he has started the past two games under Keith Curle, and against The Boro - the team he joined on loan last season - he enjoyed his best game in the claret and white.

Afer his goal in first-half stoppage time the joy was clear for all to see as he celebrated, and Bowditch said: “I went out on loan last season and scored a couple of goals, and just getting those was a relief. But to get a goal for your club that you are at is a big thing for me.

“I think a lot of fans, when they look at you when you have been outside the squad, they think ‘does he really care?’

“Well it means the world to me to get that first goal, and hopefully more will come.”

Indeed, Bowditch could have scored more than one last weekend as he found himself on the end of a series of attacking moves, and he hopes that continues.

“I always put try to put myself in the right place as many times as I can, and if the ball drops to me then the ball drops to me,” he said

“I am still a striker at heart and I want to score goals.

“A lot of wingers, sometimes they will just hang about on the outside of the box, whereas I like to still get in there. If the chances can drop to me a little bit more in the coming games then that will be better for me, and better for the club.”