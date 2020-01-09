BREAKING: Cobblers' FA Cup clash with Derby County picked for live TV coverage

Cobblers' FA Cup fourth-round tie with Derby County at the PTS Academy Stadium has been selected for live television coverage.

The tie has been switched to an 8pm kick-off on Friday, January 24, and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Both clubs pulled off upsets in the third-round of the competition as Cobblers won 4-2 at Burton Albion while the Rams shocked Premier League Crystal Palace.

It is one of four fourth-round matches to be televised by BT Sport. They will also show Hull City v Chelsea (January 25, 5.30pm), Watford or Tranmere v Wolves or Man Utd (January 26, 3pm) and AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal (January 27, 8pm).

The BBC, meanwhile, are to broadcast Brentford v Leicester, Manchester City v Fulham and Bristol City or Shrewsbury v Liverpool.

Cobblers have already banked more than £200,000 from their FA Cup run to date this season and will now pocket a further £144,000 broadcast fee for being scheduled for live TV coverage.

Normal match ticket prices apply and they are as follows: adult £22 (£24), senior £18 (£20), U21s £18 (not available on a matchday), U18s £10 (£12), U7s free.

The tie being moved to January 24 also means both the Cobblers and Northampton Saints will be broadcast live on BT Sport on the same evening. Saints are at home to London Irish in the Gallagher English Premiership.