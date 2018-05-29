BREAKING: Cobblers announce Sixfields to be renamed the PTS Academy Stadium

The Cobblers have announced they have agreed to a ‘stadium naming rights partnership’, and that Sixfields is to be renamed the PTS Academy Stadium - although no details on how much the deal is worth has been announced.

The change will come into effect from Friday (June 1), with the club agreeing a five-year deal with PTS Training Academy, a company based on the Moulton Park industrial estate in Northampton.

PTS, who will also be the Cobblers’ new back-of-short sponsors from the start of next season are a Government approved and funded specialist training provider delivering apprenticeships, traineeships and accredited courses.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas said: “The club has worked extremely hard to build strong commercial foundations over the past few years, and to partner ourselves with good brands nationally and locally, who share the same ethos as we do.

“The importance of such a relationship with PTS Training Academy again gives us that strength upon which we can continue to build.

“This is testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and shows that off the pitch we are strong.

“James (Whiting, chief executive), Caroline (Lucy, commercial and marketing manager) and the team deserve a lot of credit for making this happen in what proved a difficult season, and we are looking forward to that strength and stability helping us bounce back on the pitch.”

Chairman of PTS Training Academy, Matt Joyce, and CEO, Byron Thomas, said that the company is excited about the partnership with the Cobblers.

“We are eager for the brand to become more recognisable across Northampton,” said Joyce.

“PTS have just secured further funding for local people in Northamptonshire, and we are on the look-out for local ethical and diversity projects to offer backing for more opportunities in the area.

“Having our name on the PTS Academy Stadium offers a chance for more young people, or those looking for employment, to engage with the apprenticeships and traineeships we have on offer.”

Cobblers’ commercial and marketing manager Caroline Lucy says the partnership is a sign of the club’s strong reputation.

“Naming rights partnerships for stadiums are quite commonplace in football now,” said Lucy.

“And whilst this is the first for Northampton Town, it shows just how much interest there is in the club and how potential partners are keen to not only become involved, but also increase their involvement with the club.

“PTS Training Academy are a growing local brand, building their profile and they are connecting with the club to raise their exposure and help with their business development.

“The power of football is very strong, and with our first-class reputation as a club, we are sure we can help PTS develop their brand even further.

“As a club we have a strong reputation of working with and helping young people in the local community, we have our two education centres and we have an existing successful relationship with the University of Northampton, so extending our link up with PTS is a natural step.

“PTS will also be using the stadium for the training of stewards and first aiders as well as football club staff.

“They will be training a lot of young people here using the facilities we have, opening up routes for potential employment for those they train.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters to the PTS Academy Stadium for what we all hope will be an enjoyable, successful and exciting new season.”