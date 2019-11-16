'Bravery' of Cobblers the key for delighted Curle after Crewe victory

Cobblers boss Keith Curle felt the 'brave' way his side went about their business was the key factor in their 4-1 triumph over Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Despite leading 3-0 inside 24 minutes, Town didn't have things all their own way in the first-half at the PTS as Crewe missed a number of chances between the home side's three goals.

But Cobblers were in ruthless mood and moved into a commanding position thanks to Scott Wharton's brace and a penalty from Sam Hoskins.

Chris Porter briefly sparked hope of a comeback but Andy Williams applied a superb finish to Vadaine Oliver's flick-on shortly after half-time and that made sure Town would clinch their fifth win in six matches.

"We had a gameplan and to play against Crewe you need to be brave," said Curle, whose side now occupy a play-off place in Sky Bet League Two.

"I made a slight change with the back three and we played Scott Wharton in the middle with Jordan Turnbull on the left.

"That was a tactical switch and Scotty was excellent today. Jordan and Charlie were also very good because they were brave and I like my defenders to accept challenges and be prepared to play one-on-one.

"I think we stopped them from playing. We took a look at the videos of Crewe and they dominate possession of the ball, they recycle play and they're brave in their way.

"But we stopped that and we nullified that and I mentioned that before the game because you've got to be brave to beat them.

"Having said that, in the first-half, they could have three goals because they've got good movement, good ball retention and they move it well and get people forward.

"But we knew what we needed to do and we did it."