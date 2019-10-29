Brady thrilled by Pollock's progress as homegrown boys shine for the first-team

Cobblers U18s head coach Jon Brady says it has been 'absolutely brilliant' to witness the progress of the club's homegrown players and he's backed young midfielder Scott Pollock to keep impressing for the first-team.

Brady worked closely with Pollock last season when the 18-year-old played a starring role for the youth team and scored a flurry of goals as they won the EFL Youth Alliance South East Division title.

It didn't take long for Pollock to work his way into the first-team, handed his debut at Cambridge United in January before going on to make another four appearances under Keith Curle last term.

The teenager had to bide his time this season but he followed another impressive performance at the Abbey Stadium in the EFL Trophy with three successive first-team appearances.

And he capped his rapid rise with his first Cobblers goal at Carlisle United last week, lashing home the opening goal with a superb first-time shot on his weaker left foot.

"Scott is someone with a very even temperament and I'm confident he will go on," said Brady.

"It's very, very early in his career but in my opinion he's so game intelligent and he can do so many things.

"He can do the holding role, which he did for the last 20 minutes when (Alan) McCormack went off on Saturday, he can go and score goals, he can create goals, he's got great delivery on set-pieces and he can score free-kicks.

"Once he's established himself in the first-team further, he'll show even more because he rises to the level every single time."

Pollock's two midfield partners against Cambridge on Saturday varied wildly in experience with fellow homegrown youngster Shaun McWilliams joined by 35-year-old Alan McCormack, who's made over 500 career appearances.

"To watch the game on Saturday and for the home fans to see McCormack controlling the two young boys in midfield, two homegrown talents, was just fantastic," Brady added.

"You had legs either side of him and I thought McCormack was excellent on the day with the way he managed those two boys.

"He can help them with their game and I thought it was absolutely brilliant and to hear the fans singing 'one of our own' was just amazing."