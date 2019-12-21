Brady hails 'fantastic' year for young Cobblers despite rare defeat

Cobblers U18s head coach Jon Brady has praised his side for their 'fantastic' 2019 despite ending the year with a rare defeat on Friday.

The young Town outfit were beaten 4-2 away at Cambridge United but they remain top of their EFL Youth Alliance league going into 2020.

Ethan Johnston and Michael Harding were on target at Cambridge but Brady admitted his side lacked their usual intensity.

"Cambridge deserved their win," he said.

"We were a little bit below the high standards we set ourselves and we can have no complaints.

"That said, it has been a fantastic 2019 for the U18s, both collectively and individually, and there is lots to be positive about as we look forward to 2020."