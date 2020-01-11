Brady felt young Cobblers deserved more after draw with Dons

Cobblers U18s were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Ethan Johnston scored for the Cobblers in the EFL Youth Alliance clash but coach Jon Brady felt his side deserved more.

He said: "It was a fantastic performance full of effort, desire and attitude and in the end we were a little bit unfortunate not to win the game.

"Ethan scored a terrific goal into the top corner, we hit the underside of the crossbar and their keeper made some great saves.

"We changed the team around a little bit and went quite strong with a lot of first years and I was really pleased with the performance."