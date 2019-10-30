Brady 'excited' by the next generation coming through at Cobblers

Jon Brady says he's 'excited' by the talent coming through the Cobblers youth ranks ahead of tonight's FA Youth Cup tie against Colchester United.

With Scott Pollock and Jay Williams among those to have progressed into the first-team over the past 12 months, eyes will soon turn to the next generation of youngsters coming through the various age groups.

And there's every reason to be optimistic with the table-topping Cobblers U18s once again flying high having scored 44 goals in just 12 games this season, while the U16s recently retained their EFL Youth Alliance South East Division title.

"What we try to do, first and foremost, is develop players in youth team football," said Brady, who worked closely with the likes of Pollock and Williams prior to their rise into the first-team.

"There's no pressure on having to win games but my belief is that if you develop players the right way, consequently you win games on top of that.

"I believe there's three or four in this next group that can ultimately step into the first-team in my opinion so it's exciting."

There have been some significant changes to the club's youth setup this month following the appointments of new coach Steve Morison and incoming academy manager Ian Sampson.

That will take some much-needed pressure off Brady, who's been a busy man of late.

He added: "I'm obviously the head coach for the youth team but I've been doing the assistant manager role, the goalkeeping coach and the analysis so it's been full-on!"

"We recently had some staff go so we needed to have an assistant and Steve's come in and he's done his coaching badges.

"He's enthusiastic and he's played the game which really helps because he's had a fantastic career and with everything he's done the advice he can give to young players is going to be valuable.

"It's really good to have him onboard and obviously we've got Sammo coming in and he knows the club inside out.

"We haven't had an academy manager for quite a while now so a lot of the academy staff at the football club have been pulling together and they need to be highly commended for what they've done.

"The staff have all helped to drive it forward and I think Sammo is very lucky to be coming into the environment that he'll find himself in."