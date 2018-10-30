Brady excited as Cobblers Under-18s gear up for King’s Lynn FA Cup test at the PTS

The Cobblers Under-18s will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season when the host King’s Lynn Town in the FA Youth Cup first round at the PTS Academy Stadium on Tuesday night (ko 7.30pm).

Jon Brady’s youngsters have been in sensational form, and currently top the EFL Youth Alliance League table, having won all but two of their matches this term.

Midfielder Morgan Roberts

They are unbeaten in all competitions since March, and go into Tuesday’s game off the back of a 2-0 EFL Youth Cup win over Peterborough United on Saturday morning.

First team boss Keith Curle will be in attendance to run the rule over the Cobblers youngsters, and Brady is looking forward to seeing his team on the big stage, in front of a bigger crowd, and under the PTS floodlights.

“If the players want to make it into the first team, which they all do, then this is where they are going to be playing week in, week out,” said Brady, whose team normally play their home games at Moulton College.

“So the more games they can have here (at the PTS), and expose themselves to it, the more comfortable they will become, and the more they will enjoy it.

“We have been very lucky to get a home draw, and we are looking forward to playing King’s Lynn, but I think they will be a tough challenge.

“We have watched them, and they are very strong defensively and they are very organised.

“We will be paying them full respect, but we are at home and we have got good players ourselves.

“We believe that if we are at our best then we can get the result to go through, but we will have to really work hard to get that result.”

The game is a great chance for Cobblers supporters to see the players who could well be the future of the club, with the likes of strikers Scott Pollock and Jack Daldy set to feature, as well as midfielder Morgan Roberts, who signed a three-year first team contract in the summer.

“They have done really well this season, and it has been thoroughly professional from all of the players,” said Brady, who revealed that he has yet to ght the chance to field his strongest side.

“We are finally getting all of the players back fit, as we have had up to four or five injuries per week, and haven’t had the luxury of having all of our players together.

“But finally it has come at the right time to have all of the players fit and ready to go for the FA Youth Cup, and we are looking forward to the match against King’s Lynn.”

Admission to the match on Tuesday is £3 for adults with concessions £1, and Brady appealed for the club’s fans to turn out in their numbers.

“We’d love as many supporters to come along as possible,” said the former Brackley Town boss.

“The team has been playing really well in the last few months and it will be great for the boys to play at the PTS Academy Stadium in front of the supporters.

“It’s a good opportunity for them and they are all looking forward to it.

“It would be great if all the players involved in our Academy right the way down could come along with their families as well.

“All our coaches have been working extremely hard and nights like Tuesday are a good reward for all their efforts.

“The first team is now doing fantastically well, and if anybody wants to see the future of Northampton Town then come down to the game.

“Hopefully, if you do, you will have a really enjoyable night.”