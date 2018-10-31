Brady delighted as Cobblers Under-18s progress in FA Youth Cup

Cobblers Under-18s coach Jon Brady was delighted with his players following their emphatic 4-0 FA Youth Cup first round win over King’s Lynn at the PTS Academy Stadium on Tuesday night.

A crowd of more than 500 turned out to see the in-form Town youngsters, who maintained their impressive unbeaten start to the season to set up a second round home date with Swindon Town.

The Cobblers, who were skippered by Jay Williams, won it thanks to two goals from Jack Daldy, and one apiece from Morgan Roberts and Scott Pollock, but they had to show a lot of patience against Lynn.

Town only led 1-0 going into the final 11 minutes, before a late flurry of goals gave the scoreline a more comfortable look.

“I am pleased as games like that can sometimes be a potential banana skin,” said Brady.

“I thought King’s Lynn came here and were well drilled on defending, they worked hard and it took a while for us to break them down.

“I thought in the first 10 minutes we could have had at least three goals, but the boys didn’t get frustrated.

“They stayed very patient, moved the ball quickly and even though we missed a lot of chances, we still believed and still worked at being patient with our play.

“There was a lot of good movement to get in behind and get in the half spaces to have a lot of cut-backs, and there were some good finishes in the end.

“It shows the group believe in themselves and believe in each other, and overall I am just pleased we are through to the next round and can look forward to another home tie with Swindon.

“The most important thing is the boys have had a taste of what it’s like to play out there, and get that first one out of the way.”

Brady was delighted with the turnout of the supporters on a bitterly cold night, and said: “On behalf of myself, all of the staff and the youth team, we are overwhelmed by that.

“It shows that when the first team play away, and how many they get for away games, it is incredible at this football club. We are very appreciative of that support.”