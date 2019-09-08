Bradford City 2 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers came away from Valley Parade empty-handed on Saturday after two late goals saw them beaten 2-1 by Bradford City.

How did the Cobblers player rate in West Yorkshire? Find out with our player ratings...

Smart early block from Vaughan (pictured) hinted of a busy afternoon ahead but in reality he wasn't all that busy despite City's mountains of pressure. Brilliant save from Mellor, only for O'Connor to gobble up the rebound... 7

City's leveller went down as an own goal but wasn't clear if it hit him or Donaldson, not that he could do a great deal about it. Relatively solid on debut, bar one weak back header. Was eager to get forward first-half... 5.5

Good corner was headed in by Goode to open the scoring and his second telling act of the afternoon was to clear off the line from Donaldson. Was a busy afternoon for him against Connolly... 6.5

Has admitted he needs to add goals to his game and he did so here with a well-directed header. That handed his side the lead and he protected it resolutely thereafter, but City eventually found a way through... 7

A cool customer even in the face of City's relentless second-half pressure. Crosses rained in but they were meat and drink to him for the most part. Defended excellently against two experienced front men... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN

Back in midfield but a tough ask to fill the void left by Watson, whose ball-carrying attributes were missed as City piled it on in the second-half. Tenacious and hard-working off the ball though ... 6

Cobblers had more joy when they were able to get him on the ball and keep possession away from City. Unfortunately they didn't do it enough and were too quick to go long. Lovely clipped pass into Oliver almost led to 2-0... 6.5

Unable to make the most of a counter-attack when he had 60 yards of free space to gallop into. His work was done more off the ball than on it, which suited the opposition just fine... 6

Again the Cobblers spent so much time defending and on the back foot that he had very few opportunities to hurt Bradford at the other end... 6