Brackley Town lift FA Trophy after dramatic penalty shootout

Brackley Town are the Buildbase FA Trophy winners following a dramatic final at Wembley.

Substitute Andy Brown slotted home the crucial spot-kick as Saints beat Bromley 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out to win Sunday’s final, one in which they trailed for so long before emerging victorious. The game ended 1-1 after extra-time after Saints finally cancelled out Omar Bugiel’s first half opener.

Saints squandered numerous chances to have got back on level terms before they did in the final minute of normal time. Gareth Dean forced the ball home after Matt Lowe’s shot came back off the upright.

Extra-time failed to find a winner and so to penalties. Frankie Sutherland scored for Bromley but David Gregory saved Shane Byrne’s spot-kick, Frankie Raymond, Brandon Hanlan and Josh Rees all scored for Bromley while Aaron Williams, Steve Diggin and Jimmy Armson kept Saints in it.

But, with the chance to win it, Bugiel blazed his spot-kick over the bar. Glenn Walker levelled it up before captain Jack Holland hit the upright, leaving Brown to win it for Saints.