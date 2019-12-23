Boss Yems 'not all doom and gloom' despite Crawley's wretched form

Crawley Town head coach John Yems insists it's not 'all doom and gloom' despite his side's dreadful run of results ahead of hosting the Cobblers on Boxing Day.

Yems, who helped the club avoid relegation from the National League 12 years ago, was reappointed Crawley boss at the start of December following Grabiele Cioffi's sacking.

But the Red Devils have yet to win under his leadership and have only two victories in their past 20 games across all competitions, a run that stretches back to beyond their last-gasp 2-2 draw at the PTS.

"I'm not all doom and gloom," said Yems after his side were beaten 2-1 at Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

"I'm doom and gloom that we lost on Saturday but I'm not doom and gloom that we can't do this and we can't do that.

"We've lost and we've got to react. It was quiet in the changing room afterwards and nobody was saying a word.

"That's what defeat feels like and I don't like that feeling - it's bad enough when you draw when you should have won.

"Do we want to become a 'should have, could have' team? Or do you want to be a team that does it every week? It's about consistency."

Crawley led through Lewis Young's first-half goal at Boundary Park but Oldham scored twice in nine minutes to turn the match around.

"They played the same way in both halves but we didn't deal with them in the second-half and they took their chances, we didn't," Yems added.

"We're creating more chances but we've got to start putting them away and I'm not blaming the ref but there were decisions that went against us.

"It highlights some of the problems that the team have had over the last few months - not scoring goals - but we've got to move on.

"We're not doing it consistently enough, end of story, and I don't like losing.

"There's a load of work to be done here and I just hope that I'm allowed to get on and do it."