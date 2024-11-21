Boss Setchell demanding a Steelmen response after Coleshil calamity

Time for action... Gary Setchell was unhappy with Corby's display at Coleshill (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​Corby Town boss Gary Setchell will be expecting a huge response from his team when they take on Sporting Khalsa at Steel Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Steelmen returned to action after a 16-day break from playing on Monday night, and it didn't go well as they were thrashed 4-0 at mid-table Coleshill Town.

Setchell accepted his team took an 'absolute battering' and branded their performance as being 'gutless', 'horrendous' and 'embarrassing'.

He admitted it was a display he 'hadn't seen coming' and will this week be demanding his players rediscover the form that saw them claim an impressive 39 points from their opening 16 matches - suffering just one defeat.

But it won't be easily done against fourth-placed Khalsa, who are 11 points adrift of second-placed Corby, but also have three games in hand.

"On Saturday we have to get back to what we do best, and that is outwork teams," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We didn't outwork Coleshill, we didn't lay a glove on them from minute one.

"We weren't brave, and it looked like a hassle for us to be there. It wasn't a Corby Town, Gary Setchell-type team performance.

"We have had a chat about it, we have had a few words, but individually and collectively we were second best.

"Coleshill looked like they wanted it more than us, which is bizarre when you look at the league positions, and we have just let ourselves down.

"The best way to get back on the horse and get a result on Saturday, but that won't be easy against Khalsa.

"We did them a couple of times last season really well, and they aren't going to come over to Corby and lay down and get their bellies tickled.

"We are going to have to work really hard as staff this week, and the players will probably be having words as well.

"We have some good players, some good leaders, but Monday just wasn't good enough."

Monday's loss saw the Steelmen remain eight points adrift of leaders Quorn, with both clubs now having played 17 games.

Quorn, who are still unbeaten, played their games in hand on Corby during their mini mid-season break, winning three out of three to open up a gap at the top.

On Saturday Quorn host fifth-placed Darlaston Town.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​