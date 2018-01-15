Boss Hasselbaink pays tribute to ‘fantastic’ Richards as skipper leaves Cobblers

The 35-year-old has scored 63 goals over two spells totalling five-and-a-half-years at Sixfields, but he hasn’t netted since the 4-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in August.

Richards has regularly featured during Hasselbaink’s short reign at Sixfields, but has failed to hit the target under the Dutchman.

With the signing of at least one new striker expected before the end of the January transfer window, first team chances are likely to be harder to come by in the second half of the season for Richards and he has decided to try and get regular football elsewhere.

“Marc has been a fantastic servant for this club and first and foremost it is important we recognise that,” said Hasselbaink.

“He is a first class professional and has been an excellent player for the club over two spells.

“However, at this stage of Marc’s career he wants and deserves to be playing first team football regularly and as the squad evolves, we are not able to guarantee him that.

“I am sure all supporters will have many fantastic memories of Marc and his time at the club and I cannot speak highly enough of him.

“He goes with our sincerest thanks and best wishes for the future, and he will always be welcome back at Sixfields.”