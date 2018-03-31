Boss Hasselbaink insists: I know I’m the right man for the Cobblers job

A defiant Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will not be walking away from the Cobblers any time soon as he insisted he’s still ‘the right man’ to lead the club forward despite coming under increased pressure on the back of Friday’s 4-0 home defeat against Charlton Athletic.

A restless Sixfields turned on Hasselbaink during Good Friday’s encounter as they witnessed their side slump to another turgid defeat, comprehensively dismissed by Lee Bowyer’s Addicks.

This is their club and this is their passion and I understand that, but I’ll tell you one thing, I know I’m the right man to take this club forward.

Tariqe Fosu scored either side of half-time to add to Ben Reeves’ 14th minute header while Josh Magennis also nodded home in the closing stages to complete the latest in a long line of depressing afternoons for home fans at Sixfields, where the Cobblers have now not won in six matches.

To add to that, Town’s last win of any kind came way back on February 10 at AFC Wimbledon, a desperate run of form which has left them third from bottom in League One and with questions growing over Hasselbaink’s position as manager.

“I can see their side,” he said on the fans’ frustrations. “I’m a football man and I’m a football lover and this game is nothing without the supporters.

“This is their club and this is their passion and I understand that, but I’ll tell you one thing, I know I’m the right man to take this club forward.”

Hasselbaink was particularly unimpressed by the loud ironic cheers that greeted Matt Grimes’ 64th minute effort in Friday’s defeat to Charlton, which was Town’s first shot on target in the entire game, akin to what happened in the 3-0 home defeat to Rotherham earlier in the month when it took the hosts two extra minutes to have a shot of any kind.

“What can I say? I can’t say anything,” added the Town manager. “It is what it is and I’m not going to comment on it.

“Does it help to cheer like that (ironically)? It hurts them and hurts the players.

“It just gives them a step backwards. If it is directed towards me, yes OK I’ll take it and I accept it and that’s the responsibility I have.

“I’d rather they have a go at me and want me out and all that kind of stuff because I can accept that and losing 4-0 at home is not good enough.

“But I want the players to be in the best frame of mind to be able to produce for them (the fans) because they are paying their hard-earned money.

“So don’t me wrong - I do understand, I really do understand. After 70 minutes, one shot is not good enough.”