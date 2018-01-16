Boss Hasselbaink delighted as Cobblers land ‘outstanding’ left-back Joe Bunney

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has declared himself ‘delighted’ after signing ‘outstanding’ left-back Joe Bunney from Sky Bet League One rivals Rochdale.

The 24-year-old has joined the Cobblers for an undisclosed fee and signed a two-and-a-half year deal, moving on from Rochdale after five years at Spotland.

A former striker, Bunney was converted to be a left-back by Dale boss Keith Hill, and although Hasselbaink says the player’s versatility is a real plus, he sees the player’s best position being at left-back.

“Joe has been outstanding for Rochdale, and he is a player we are delighted to bring to the club,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He can operate anywhere down the left hand side and his versatility is very useful.

“However, we feel his best position is as a left back and not only can be defend well, he is an attacking threat from the full-back position.

“Joe is a mobile player with pace and I am sure he will fit well into the squad.

“We feel he is another player who is a good age and who will continue to develop and improve and be an excellent signing for the club not just for now but as we look to the future too.”

Bunney is the Cobblers’ sixth new signing of the January transfer window, joining fellow new boys Hildeberto Pereira, Jack Bridge, Shay Facey, Richard O’Donnell and Jordan Turnbull.

To balance the books, four have gone out the exit door, and they are Lewis McGugan, Ryan McGivern, Matt Ingram and Marc Richards, who left the club to sign for Swindon Town on Monday.