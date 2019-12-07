Boss Curle thought a point was the 'minimum' Cobblers deserved against Exeter

Cobblers boss Keith Curle felt his side 'did enough' to come away with at least a point from their 3-2 defeat to Exeter City on Saturday.

The visitors, chasing a seventh straight league game unbeaten, were well-placed with 37 minutes gone at St James Park after being handed the lead by Charlie Goode's low strike.

But Randell Williams' equaliser just before half-time was the critical moment in the game and from then on the Greicans seized control, scoring two goals in two second-half minutes through Aaron Martin and Alex Fisher.

Despite Sam Hoskins netting an excellent late goal, Town succumbed to their first league defeat in almost two months as Exeter, who've lost just once at home this season, moved up to second place.

"I thought we were very competitive in the game but they're a good team and they have a decent record at home," said Curle.

"We wobbled them and we wobbled them with a few chances - if we take those chances, it's a different story.

"But you have to give them credit, they have a good belief, good understanding of how they want to play and they kept putting the ball in behind us and kept knocking at the door.

"They got their rewards with two balls in the box, but their second goal is disappointing because the referee gave a goal-kick at first but then changed his mind and gave a corner.

"But we've got to defend the middle of our goal better than that. We're disappointed because we feel we did enough to get a minimum of a point out of the game."