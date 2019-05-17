Boss Curle says striker Harry Smith 'fits the blueprint' for new Cobblers signings

Keith Curle believes new signing Harry Smith 'perfectly fits the blueprint' of the type of player the Cobblers are trying to lure to the club this summer.

The big Macclesfield striker has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium, with the clubs having agreed an undisclosed fee.

Cobblers boss Keith Curle

A former welder, Smith has only been a professional footballer for three years, having been snapped up by Millwall from non-League side Folkestone Invicta in the summer of 2016.

He has gone on to play for the Lions, spent six months on loan at Swindon Town, and then last season led the line for Macclesfield, scoring nine times as the Silkmen avoided relegation from Sky Bet League Two.

Smith impressed in Macclesfield's 3-1 defeat to the Cobblers at the PTS on Good Friday, scoring their goal and causing the Town central defenders plenty of headaches with his physical display.

It is understood he was attracting plenty of attention from various clubs, but it is the Cobblers who have won the race for his signature, and Curle is very happy about that.

"We are delighted we have been able to win the race to sign Harry as there was a lot of interest in him," said the Town manager.

"He is ambitious, he is hungry with that desire to succeed and as anyone who watched him play last season will know, he is aggressive and is a real handful for defenders to deal with.

"He is mobile, and a big threat in the air, and someone who can finish well too.

"I think he will complement the players already here really well, as he is a type of player we haven’t had and have needed.

"He can be a focal point, attracts defenders and creates space for others with his movement and ability on the ball. He is a great age and we think he will only get better.

"Harry fits the blueprint of players we are looking to sign this summer perfectly.

"Whatever the age and experience of each signing, we need them to have a winning mentality, to have a desire to succeed and an ambition to do well and Harry certainly has that."