Boss Curle says Junior Morias's St Mirren switch is good for the player and the Cobblers

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says the transfer of Junior Morias to Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren is a deal that suits both the player and the club.

Curle says he has enjoyed working with the striker, but that Morias needed to get away if he wanted to get more game time, which the manager believes would have been limited at the PTS Academy Stadium.

The 24-year-old now teams up with former Cobblers team-mate Sam Foley at the Buddies, and could be in line for his debut against Glasgow giants Rangers this Sunday, although the deal is subject to international clearance.

"Junior is a player and a personality that I have enjoyed working with, but like I have said right from the beginning the situation with him is that he wasn't getting the game time he wanted," said Curle.

"We said to him that if an opportunity comes where you are going to get more game time elsewhere, and it suits you and it suits the football club financially, then it can proceed.

"How it has worked out is that the figures stack up for the football club, and it is a move that Junior wanted to proceed with."

The departure of Morias further weakens a Cobblers attacking department that is hardly firing on all cylinders at the moment, but Curle was non-committal when he was asked if the Jamaican leaving means an incoming could be imminent.

"There is still room in the budget to bring people in, regardless of whether Junior left or not, but I am mindful of the fact of having people that are going to have game time, and there might be a knock-on effect now," said the Cobblers boss

."If we bring somebody else in, then that might limit somebody else's game time, so it is an ever-changing thing within the recruitment process."

