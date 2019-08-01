Boss Curle reveals ‘bits and pieces’ of interest in Cobblers’ transfer-listed trio

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says there has been ‘bits and pieces’ of interest in the club’s trio of transfer-listed players - but no firm offers from any club.

Junior Morias, Billy Waters and Joe Bunney are the players the Town boss has made available for transfer, with Curle telling all three that they are unlikely to feature regularly under his management.

Billy Waters

Bunney went to the training camp in Spain and featured regularly in the club’s pre-season campaign, operating as a left-sided central defender, but that is the position in which new loan signing Scott Wharton operates.

Waters and Morias haven’t featured in a first team squad since the opening friendly of the summer at Sileby Rangers.

Waters was in the youthful Northampton Town XI that won 2-1 at AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday night, but it seems pretty clear he and his fellow striker are surplus to requirements.

All three players cost the Cobblers money, with Waters, Morias and Bunney being signed for undisclosed fees from Cheltenham Town, Peterborough United and Rochdale respectively.

Joe Bunney

Asked if there had been an enquiries about the trio, Curle said: “There has been bits and pieces of interest, but we haven’t gone past phone calls from agents to the CEO (James Whiting) at this stage.

“We have given the players permission to speak to other football clubs, but at the minute it hasn’t gone past that stage for any potential or imminent transfer.”

The transfer window for Sky Bet League Two clubs closes on September 2, so there is still plenty of time for business to be done, and Curle is expecting there to be more comings and goings at the PTS before then.

“I still think there will be movement both in and out,” said the Town boss, who also confirmed bringing in new players is not dependant on anybody leaving.

Keith Curle

“We brought in Scotty Wharton without anybody leaving the football club, so there is still room to bring players in if they are valued.

“You can get down to costs and savings at football clubs, and part of the equation we have got here is costs, savings and value.

“We think the value that players will bring to the football club is vitally important.”