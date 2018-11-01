Boss Curle ready for the ‘buzz’ of the FA Cup as Lincoln City tickets go on sale

Tickets go on sale today (Thursday) for next weekend’s FA Cup first round date at Sky Bet league Two leaders Lincoln City - and it is a match that Cobblers boss Keith Curle is certainly looking forward to.

The Cobblers have a couple of fixtures to play before they head to Sincil Bank on November 10, with Saturday’s league two clash with Crewe Alexandra at the PTS Academy Stadium followed by Tuesday night’s home date with Fulham Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

But Curle is a big fan of the FA Cup and although he accepts the trip to Lincoln looks like a tough draw for his team, he says he and his players will be ready for the task.

“The beauty of the FA Cup is that everything goes out of the window,” said Curle.

“Form, reputations, previous runs in the competition all mean nothing in FA Cup week.

“We have a league game to concentrate on first of all, but there will then be an excitement and we will create a buzz for the Cup week when it is upon us.

“In the meantime, the league is the major priority for ourselves because we are still at the wrong end of the table.”

Tickets prices have been reduced for the trip to Lincoln, and will remain the same on the day, with admission £15 for adults, £10 for the disabled and those aged between 18-21 and 60-plus, and £5 for under-18s.

Town have been allocated an initial batch of 812 unreserved seats, along with six pairs of wheelchair tickets.

A club statement reads: “Lincoln City use a QR code ticketing system, so please look after your ticket and make sure the QR code remains intact.

“Disabled supporters should have a medium or high level of Disability Living Allowance and any rate of PIP to qualify for a concession rate. Lincoln City advise that disabled helpers tickets will only be issued upon proof of a HIGH rate DLA or an ENHANCED rate of PIP.

“Tickets are on sale from the PTS Academy Stadium and ntfcdirect.co.uk from 9.30am on Thursday November 1.

“Advanced sales will cease at noon on Friday November 9, but supporters will be able to pay on arrival at the game with no price increase.

“Any tickets purchased online or over the phone will be taken to the venue for collection on arrival at the game.”