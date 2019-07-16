Boss Curle names new signing Goode as Cobblers first team skipper

Central defender Charlie Goode has been named the Cobblers first team skipper - with Nicky Adams being named club captain.

Boss Keith Curle has revealed the appointments ahead of the Cobblers' first home pre-season friendly of the summer against Sheffield Wednesday at the PTS Academy Stadium on Tuesday night (ko 7.30pm).

Nicky Adams has been named club captain at the PST Academy Stadium

Goode has yet to feature in a friendly following his undisclosed fee move from Scunthorpe United, but he could now be in line to lead the team out against the Owls.

And Curle says the 23-year-old's attitude and commitment during his four-month loan spell at the end of last season, where he was part of 'a difficult changing room', persudaded him Goode was the right man for the job.

"Being a captain in my playing days myself, I have a very good understanding of the role and the responsibilities that come with being both a club and a team captain," said Curle.

"Both Charlie and Nicky are excellent characters and that is why I have chosen them.

"As far as Charlie is concerned, this is a fantastic opportunity for him. This is the ideal next step for him in his development, both professionally and personally.

"He really impressed me last season with the way he conducted himself in what was a difficult changing room. He kept his standards high and that showed me he has that focus that you require."

The decision to appoint Adams as club captain was an easy one for Curle.

He managed the player for two seasons at Carlisle United, and believes Adams' excellent relationship with the Cobblers supporters, thanks to being a key part of the 2016 title-winning squad, makes him the perfect choice.

"Nicky will be our club captain, and he has a real affinity with the club," said the Cobblers boss.

"If he was going to join another league two club this summer this was the only place he was coming to and that connection is really important in a club captain.

"He leads by example and is a fantastic character."

And Curle added: "We have a number of leaders in the squad this season who have been captains at previous clubs and that has not happened by accident.

"We have short, medium and long term plans for the squad, and within those plans it is about having a blend and a balance which includes leadership and experience as well as youth and potential and it is about developing both as a team and individually.

"There is also a requirement for the highest of professional standards and the players know that.

"We have signed some excellent characters so far this summer, we are now developing the culture we require as a squad and the captains and the other leaders within the squad are an important part of developing that culture."