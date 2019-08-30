Boss Curle keen for the Cobblers to get up and running on home soil

Keith Curle is desperate to reward the Cobblers' loyal home supporters with a first win of the season at the PTS Academy Stadium this weekend.

It will be no easy task as the visitors on Saturday are high-flying Plymouth Argyle (ko 3pm), but the Town boss believes it can be done, and that the supporters at the game can do their bit as well.

Keith Curle

The Cobblers have played twice at home in Sky Bet League Two this season and lost both, going down 1-0 to Walsall and 2-1 to Macclesfield Town.

Town did stop the home losing rot in midweek when they drew 1-1 with Arsenal Under-21s in the Leasing.com Trophy, and now Curle is keen to go one better.

"Every manager and every coach wants to win in front of their home suppporters, and we know that when we get this place rocking it can be the 12th man," said the Cobblers boss.

"The supporters are full of optimism because of the amount of change that has happened in the changing room with people coming in, and they are still getting used to some of the players and what their strengths are.

"But we know we are going through a transitional period, but hard work and commitment have to be the cornerstone of any success that we bring."

Town's only win of the season to date came on the road at Swindon Town, but the Town boss insists there is no difference in the team's mindset whether they play home or away, or who they are playing.

"As a team we are still in that transitional period, and are still laying down the foundations," said Curle.

"But no matter who we play against, no matter where we play, we have to stop the opposition, nullify their threat and then cause them problems.

"If you don't have that, then you become open, the game can become expansive and you can get picked off.

"Within the group we are still sorting through the understanding of where everybody needs to be both in possession and out of possession.

"It is a big thing that when you are out of possession, you are in position, and we are still trying to highlight those areas."