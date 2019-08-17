Boss Curle 'hurt' by Cobblers performance in Macc defeat

Cobblers boss Keith Curle was 'hurt' by both the defeat and the manner of his side's performance after Saturday's late 2-1 loss to Macclesfield Town.

Town's bid for a first win of the season fell short at the PTS after another lacklustre, disjointed display against the managerless Silkmen.

Ben Stephens swept the visitors in front six minutes before half-time and though Jordan Turnbull brought the Cobblers level 18 minutes from time, Theo Archibald's last-minute goal grabbed a dramatic win for the visitors.

Macclesfield had lost Sol Campbell during the week and this was seen as a good opportunity for Northampton to record three points but a poor performance only added to the frustration.

Curle shared that frustration in his post-match interview, saying: "The result hurts and the manner of the performance hurts.

"We created chances but you've got to take those chances and we need that ruthlessness to come out of the changing room and take it into gameday.

"We created enough chances, the goalkeeper made a couple of good saves and we had a couple of chances that we didn't put into the back of the net.

"You get rewards if you do the right things and for the first 10 or 15 minutes we had dominance, we won the ball back, got it into wide areas and put it into the box.

"They didn't have a way of stopping it but I think some of our players then thought it was too easy to get the ball back, get it wide and let Nicky (Adams) put it into the box.

"When players don't do the first thing that they're meant to do, the play becomes slow, predictable and frustrating.

"We showed we're good enough to get into the final third and put good balls into the box in the first 15 minutes and if we keep doing that eventually we will hurt teams, but we stopped doing that and it's frustrating."