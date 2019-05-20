Boss Curle grateful to chairman Thomas and Cobblers board for financial backing

Boss Keith Curle has thanked Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas and the club's board for their financial backing in the opening weeks of the summer transfer window.

Curle has moved quickly to reshape the Town squad ahead of his first full season in charge, and is says he is grateful for the support he has received from Thomas and fellow directors David Bower and Mike Wailing.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas

Eight players were released and three more transfer-listed at the end of a campaign that saw the Cobblers finish 15th in Sky Bet League Two.

But there has been plenty of activity on the incoming front as well, with Matty Warburton, Joe Martin and Chris Lines all signing on free transfers, while last Friday the club paid an 'undisclosed fee' for Macclesfield Town striker Harry Smith.

There has been concern in some quarters about the financial situation at the PTS Academy Stadium, with the club announcing operating losses of £2.2m for the year ending June 30, 2018.

Thomas has stated that although the playing budget for next season will be slightly reduced, it is still more than Chris Wilder had to work with ahead of the 2105/16 league two title winning season.

Cobblers directors David Bower (left) and Mike Wailing

Curle has gone on record to say he is very happy with what he has been given, and is content to undertake 'good housekeeping' to ensure the finances are kept under control.

And after the club agreed to pay money for Smith, the Town boss said: "I must say thank you to the chairman and board for their help with this signing.

"They are very much behind what we are trying to do and backing the changing mentality in the dressing room financially and with their support.

"We have been planning for this summer for a while, we have done our homework and we remain in talks with some of our other targets and their representatives.

Ash Taylor had his contract cancelled 'by mutual consent' at the weekend

"Hopefully they will see what we are looking to try and achieve here and want to come and be part of it as well.

"I think we have made an excellent start to the summer."

Following the cancellation 'by mutual consent' of central defender Ash Taylor's contract on Saturday, Curle has seen another one of the club's highest earners leave the payroll, following on from the departures of Kevin van Veen and Matt Crooks in January.

A lot of wages will have also been freed up by the release of those eight players at the beginning of the month, as it included the likes of David Buchanan, Sam Foley, Dean Bowditch and Shay Facey.

The Town boss is working hard to bring in more players in the coming weeks, as he is keen to get the bulk of his business done before the squad returns for pre-season training at the end of next month.