Boss Curle giving nothing away on player fitness ahead of Macclesfield trip

Cobblers boss Keith Curle is staying tight-lipped over the fitness of some key players ahead of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet League Two trip to rock-bottom Macclesfield Town.

Defenders Shay Facey, Ash Taylor and Leon Barnett all missed the weekend defeat at Milton Keynes Dons, and when asked if there is any chance of any of them being available for the trip to Moss Rose, the Town boss was giving nothing away.

This is not so much me swerving the question, but I don’t really like talking about players who aren’t available Cobblers boss Keith Curle

“We have players now that are getting closer, but when you have a small squad, if I start rolling off a list of players who potentially might not be involved, it makes our team selection a lot easier for the opposition,” said Curle, ahead of taking training at the PTS Academy Stadium on Monday afternoon.

“This is not so much me swerving the question, but I don’t really like talking about players who aren’t available.

“Within that, we haven’t mentioned Hakeem (Odoffin) and making his first start under myself (at MK), and it was a good opportunity for him.

“He had a shaky first seven or eight minutes, but then went on to give a very creditable performance.

“When players are performing, the spotlight has got to be on them, and when the other players are back fit and available, it is down to them to get in the team, and then the headlines will be about them.

“I’m not swerving anything, it’s just a case that I would rather talk about players that are available than those who may or may not be available.”

One player who definitely will be back in the mix for the trip to Macclesfield is midfielder Matt Crooks.

The former Accrington man missed the weekend trip to Milton Keynes through suspension, but he is now available again.

Macclesfield are bottom of the league two table following their promotion from the National League in May, but on Saturday they were boosted by their first win of the season in all competitions, beating Curle’s former club Carlisle United 2-1 at Moss Rose.

That was the Silkmen’s first win in the Football League since December 31, 2011.