Boss Curle expects Cobblers players to take long Carlisle trip in their stride

Keith Curle says the journey to Cumbria is no excuse for his Cobblers players not to be at their absolute best in Tuesday night's Sky Bet League Two clash against Carlisle United (ko 7.45pm).

It is the longest away trip of the season for Curle and his players, and Town will make the 250-mile road trip to Brunton Park on Tuesday morning ahead of the match that evening.

Having been manager at Carlisle for four years, Curle is somebody who knows exactly what it means to make long trips for away games, and he says there is no excuse for players not to be 'physically and mentally prepared' when it comes to kick-off.

It is undoubtedly a long trek for the Cobblers squad, but they will be up against a Carlisle team that had to make the 390-mile journey back from Plymouth on Saturday night, and he says it is just part of the job for him and his players.

"You look at it, and Carlisle will have had a long journey back from Plymouth on Saturday night," said the Cobblers boss, who will be returning to the club he left in the summer of 2018.

"We now have a four-hour journey on the Tuesday, and we can accept that.

"Do we mention that to our players? No, we don't, because they are expected to prepare mentally and physically for the challenge, which is the game.

"We travel, we prepare, and then we will compete."

The Cobblers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip north, and the match is still likely to be too soon for goalkeeper Steve Arnold, with Curle suggesting he could be available for selection for Saturday's date with Cambridge United.

Full-back Joe Martin meanwhile is still awaiting the result of the scan he had on the hamstring he injured at Scuntorpe United, but whether it is a grade I or grade II tear, he is set to be sidelined for some time.