Boss Curle expecting strong performance from Cobblers as they head to non-League neighbours Brackley Town

Keith Curle is expecting a strong performance from his team when the Cobblers play their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer at Brackley Town on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

With the big Sky Bet League Two kick-off just 11 days away, the Town boss is expecting whoever lines up at St James Park to impress, as they are 'playing for their shirts' ahead of the season opener against Walsall on August 3.

Curle says the Cobblers will show Brackley 'the same respect' as the big Sheffield clubs did to Town in the past week when they brought down full-strength teams, but he did suggest that one or two of the younger players in the squad may get some game time in south Northamptonshire.

"I think we will show Brackley the same respect that the opposition have shown us in Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United," said the Cobblers boss.

"They have come here and performed, and we will go to Brackley and we will perform.

"We will have barometers that we will want to put in place and judge the players from, and we are a very respectful unit.

"We won't go to Brackley and not perform, because the players are playing for their shirts, and some of the younger players will be playing in it as well."

Brackley are managed by former Cobblers striker Kevin Wilkin, while former Town skipper Kelvin Langmead has recently joined the club and is expected to start Tuesday's game.

They also have Northampton-born striker Dan Holman in their ranks.

The Saints were in pre-season action on Saturday, drawing 0-0 at home with local rivals Banbury United.

Admission for the game is £5 for adults, £3 for over 60s and under 18s and under 10s are free.

Following a fire at the ground earlier this summer, there is currently no clubhouse at St James Park, but catering and bar facilities are available inside the ground.

Due to the fire. there is no general parking available at St James Park and alternative parking can be found in the Market Square, St James Road and Hinton Road, all within a 10 minute walk.

Disabled facilities are also limited, and Brackley Town advise disabled supporters should please email stoghill@tiscali.co.uk or janenebutters@brackleytownfc.co.uk before noon on Tuesday to advise on attendance.