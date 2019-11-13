Boss Curle expecting 'a lot more' from strike duo

Keith Curle is still expecting to see 'a lot more' from strikers Vadaine Oliver and Harry Smith after both were on target during Sunday's FA Cup win against Chippenham Town.

Smith's 22nd minute header opened the scoring at Hardenhuish Park and took him up to four goals in all competitions this season, one behind leading marksman Andy Williams.

Vadaine Oliver then chipped in with a brace before half-time to open his own account for the Cobblers, however Curle expects further improvement from two of his summer signings.

"It's always important for all strikers to score goals so that was pleasing to see Vadaine and Harry scoring," he said afterwards.

"All centre-forwards learn by putting the ball in the back of the net and the more frequently they do that the better they will become and the more confident they will become.

"But they're two strikers that we've nowhere near seen the best of and we've not seen the end product of either of them.

"There's a lot more to come from both Vadaine and Harry."

Smith has been alternating with Andy Williams as Curle's chief frontman in recent games and both are in contention to start against Crewe this weekend, as is Oliver.

"The competition for places is increasing and we got some good minutes out of the players on Sunday, which was important, and we scored some good goals," added Curle.

"There's an air of confidence about the group and the league campaign is where we're going to earn our money."