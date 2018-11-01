Boss Curle enjoying the ‘vibe’ he is getting from Cobblers supporters

Boss Keith Curle says he can feel a ‘definite vibe’ among the Cobblers supporters following his hugely encouraging first month in charge at the PTS Academy Stadium.

A return of four wins, two draws and just one defeat from his opening seven matches in charge has certainly ensured the Town fans have quickly warmed to their new manager, who only took charge on October 1.

Curle is clearly revelling in the positivity he is getting from the stands, and has enthusiastically shown his delight at the end of the home victories against Forest Green Rovers and Oldham Athletic, with big celebrations.

He is hoping he will be smiling again come the end of Saturday’s home Sky Bet League Two clash with Crewe Alexandra, and continue what he describes as ‘an enjoyable start’ to life as the Northampton Town manager.

“Results are vitally important, but there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes with the players and the staff, and indivdual work,” said Curle.

“That is not only within the football staff, but all of the staff have been excellent in their work in aiding the transition of a new manager coming into the building.

“I am still finding my feet in and around the building, still identifying faces and putting them into their positions within the pecking order of the football club, so it is still a learning curve for me.

“It has been an enjoyable start and winning games does make it easier, but in saying that, the principles we are putting in place would be exactly the same if results weren’t going our way.

“We would still be putting the foundations in place to eventually get those results, but we have got them quicker against some very good teams, but there is still work to be done on those foundations and the fundamentals and pillars of how we want to perform.

Asked about the response he has got from the Town fans, Curle added: “There is a definite vibe from the supporters, and there is an anticipation.

“On Saturday you could tell there was an acceptance and an understanding of what was required from the second half (when the Cobblers were reduced to 10 men).

“You saw when we came out, a lot of neutrals would have said ‘you are playing without strikers’, and I would say ‘well, we need to win a game of football’.

“It is an entertaining game, and we do want to play entertaining, free-flowing attacking football, but if get the disadvantage of having one man less, there is an understanding in that changing room we know how to win that game of football now.

“It might not be pretty, but in open play you could argue we had the two best chances to go and score, and if the game had finished 4-1 I don’t think anybody could have argued.

“As it was, the goals didn’t go in, but the players showed a backbone and understanding that we can win games and griond out results against a very good footballing team.”

The Cobblers players returned to training today after a well-earned two-day break.

Following a hectic October that saw Town play seven games in the space of 25 days, Curle decided to let the players enjoy some ‘downtime’ following last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Oldham Athletic.

But he says it will be back to serious work today ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Crewe.

“It has been a busy period,” said Curle. “The players had the Saturday night and Sunday off, and they were in work on Monday to make sure there is still a working environment, and a working mentality.

“The players had to earn the two days off and the downtime they get, but the important thing was they started the week in a working mentality.

“They had to make sure they did their rehab and prehab work is done satisfactorily, and we get to a working level of our training, and then they have earned their two days off.

“That means they can switch off, but they have to bear in mind that when they come back in on Thursday, that Thursday is a work day.

“They need to be physically and mentally tuned in for the challenges they are going to face against Crewe on Saturday.”