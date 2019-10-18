Boss Curle discusses Cobblers' young duo Pollock and Whaler

Scott Pollock will not follow some of his young team-mates and head out on loan any time in the foreseeable future because manager Keith Curle says wants him available for the first-team.

Young trio Jay Williams, Morgan Roberts and Ryan Hughes have all recently been sent out on loan to teams in the National League North and below.

For Pollock though, his immediate future remains with Town’s first-team, which is a reflection of how highly Curle rates him.

The 18-year-old impressed on his second start of the season, against Cambridge United in last week’s EFL Trophy tie, and despite having to battle with the likes of Alan McCormack and Chris Lines for first-team places, Curle says opportunities will come for the teenage midfielder.

”As a midfield player you’re in the heart of the action,” said the Cobblers boss. “At the minute he’s in the right environment because he’s learning and developing.

“He’s benefitting from day-to-day training but Scotty has to be patient and wait for his opportunity and then show what he can do when he gets it.

”His performance last Tuesday was a prime example of a player that’s progressing, that’s learning and that’s developing.

”Does he need to go out on loan? At the minute I don’t think so.”

Fellow teenager Sean Whaler has endured a very different 2019 to Pollock after breaking his ankle while playing for Banbury United in February.

But after a long and frustrating road to recovery, the 19-year-old returned to training last week and is by no means out of the picture.

"It's been a frustrating time for the lad," Curle added. "He's been through some challenging times as an individual within the group because every day you come in and you see other players getting changed and going out to train.

"They're talking about training and talking about games and there's a level of frustration because he wants to be part of that.

"It's been a long, slow process for him but he's challenged and he's taken onboard his rehabilitation work excellently and he's worked tirelessly.

"Now he's back on the grass and that's another step in the right direction for the young man."