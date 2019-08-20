Boss Curle delighted with reaction as battling Cobblers sink Swindon Town

Cobblers boss Keith Curle was thrilled with the reaction of his players after they bounced back from Saturday’s defeat to Macclesfield with a gritty and crucial 1-0 win at Swindon Town on Tuesday evening.

The Robins had won two and drawn one of their first three fixtures to sit top of Sky Bet League Two ahead of hosting winless Town at the County Ground.

Richie Wellens’ side started the game as overwhelming favourites but they were ultimately undone by a disciplined and hard-working Cobblers performance.

And Curle’s men came away with all three points - their first victory of the campaign - thanks to Andy Williams’ sweet finish midway through the second-half.

“The last few days epitomise the job of a manager,” said Curle afterwards.

“You get the the frustration, the anger and the annoyance of a result at home and it’s all on you.

“You’ve got to be prepared to take it and within that you still have to make good decisions, brave decisions and stick to your beliefs.

“And what you also need is the understanding, the support, the willingness and the buy-in from the players, but the biggest thing is the honesty.

“The players accepted the criticism and they showed tonight how far hard work can go.

“There’s an old saying - hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard, and I think we’ve seen that in the last two games.

“Everyone worked hard tonight and there was good organisation, good discipline and a good game plan.”