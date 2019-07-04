Boss Curle confirms he’s not finished yet as summer signings tally hits 11

Boss Keith Curle has now signed a completely new Cobblers team this summer - but he’s not stopping there.

Wednesday’s captures of central defender Charlie Goode and frontman Vadaine Oliver has taken the number of new players arriving at the PTS Academy Stadium this summer to 11.

Every day we are looking for a potential improvement of the changing room Cobblers boss Keith Curle

The other new faces are Matt Warburton, Joe Martin, Chris Lines, Harry Smith, Nicky Adams, Ryan Watson, Alan McCormack, Steve Arnold and Reece Hall-Johnson.

And asked if that was it for new signings ahead of the Sky Bet League Two season next month, Curle simply said: “No.”

And he added: “We are still in negotiations with a few people who are away on their club tours.

“There are a few agents who are away as well, which is a little bit of a stumbling block. I fully understand that, but recruitment process doesn’t stop.

“It started a week or two weeks after I joined and assessed the club I inherited.

“The process started then, and it won’t stop.

“Every day we are looking for a potential improvement of the changing room.”

Curle also hinted that as well as more new faces coming in, some of the old guard left from last season could still leave the club.

Transfer-listed duo Billy Waters and Joe Bunney don’t appear to have any future at the club, while others may decide their futures lie elsewhere as well.

“It is a domino effect, and there will be players at the football club who will realise they are not going to get the game time,” said Curle.

“With some of those players, we have had the conversation in the summer that, in my opinion, they weren’t going to be getting the game time, and to get themselves fixed up.

“The football club needs to continually evolve, and that means we are always looking for progression, and always looking to improve.

“The recruitment side doesn’t stop, we are continually trying to improve and there is nothing wrong with that and we don’t shy away from it.

“We will outgrow some players, while some players will grow with us, and that is what we want.

“We want it to be an evolving environment that is looking for improvement.”