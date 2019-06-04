Boss Curle confident of at least two more new signings this week

Keith Curle is hoping to have at least two more new signings completed by the end of the week.

The Cobblers boss secured his fifth signing of the transfer window on Monday when he tied down Milton Keynes Dons midfielder Ryan Watson on a two-year deal.

And although the Town manager says is 'reasonably happy' with the recrutiment work he has done so far, he has admitted he has been made to wait on another couple of deals.

But he is still hoping they will be completed soon.

When asked about hius summer business to date, Curle said: "I am reasonably happy, although I would have liked to have got two more signed and sealed at the beginning of this week.

"We have had to wait because of holidays, as players unfortunately go on holiday before they sort their futures and careers out!

"So it's meant I have had to wait until the aeroplanes touch down, and hopefully they have got a nice tan, they have are nice and relaxed and come back and sign.

"But within that, we know that while they have been away they will have had other offers on the table, they might have other people they need to speak to.

"But I am quietly confident following the conversations we have had that we will be able to bring in a couple more players before the end of this week."

As well as Watson, Curle has also brought in Matty Warburton, Joe Martin, Chris Lines and Harry Smith.

