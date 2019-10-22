Boss Collier says Chippenham Town will 'relish the challenge' of taking on the Cobblers in the FA Cup

Chippenham Town boss Mark Collier says he and his players are going to 'relish the challenge' of taking on the Cobblers in the first round of the FA Cup.

Keith Curle's side must travel to the home of the National League South outfit on the weekend of November 8-11, with the pair being drawn together in Monday night's draw, which was televised live on BBC2.

The capacity at Chippenham's Hardenhuish Park is around the 3,000 mark, and Collier wants the ground bursting at the seams for the clash against the Cobblers.

"It's a very good draw for us," said Collier, whose side booked their place in the first round with a 3-0 win at Whyteleafe of the Isthmian League on Saturday.

"Being at home to Football League opposition is the perfect reward for the football club, the supporters and, of course, the players.

"I hope the town will come out in force and give us their backing.

"My priority was a home game, and it's important the entire club embraces the challenge that awaits us.

"Gary (Horgan, head coach) and I have complete trust in the group, we will prepare as normal, and relish the challenge."

Formed way back in 1873, it is only the third time in the Wiltshire club's history that they have reached the first round of the FA Cup, with the other occasions being in 1951 and 2005.

This year marks the centenary of the club's move to their current Hardenhuish Park home.

Chippenham are nicknamed The Bluebirds, and were promoted to the National League South in 2017.

The have a clutch of players with Football League experience, including goalkeeper Will Puddy and strikers Chris Zebroski and Nat Jarvis.

Full details and ticket details for the fixture will be announced in the coming days.