Boost for Notts County as appeal against defender Rawlinson's red card is successful

Notts County have been handed a major selection boost ahead of Sunday's FA Cup second round clash against the Cobblers.

Central defender Connell Rawlinson was sent-off in the dying minutes of the Magpies' 2-2 draw with Boreham Wood, and was expected to be suspended for the trip to the PTS Academy Stadium.

County boss Neal Ardley was furious with referee Lewis Smith for dismissing Rawlinson, branding it a 'horrendous decision', and the club immediately appealed.

They have revealed that they have been successful in that appeal, and former Port Vale man Rawlinson will now be available to take on the Cobblers.

A statement on the Notts County website read: "We have successfully appealed against the red card shown to Connell Rawlinson in Tuesday night's draw with Boreham Wood.

"The defender looked set to miss the next three matches having been dismissed on the grounds of serious foul play for a challenge which also resulted in a dubious penalty being awarded against us, with the incident appearing to occur outside the penalty area.

"However, as a result of our appeal, the Football Association have now reversed the decision, meaning Rawlinson has no ban to serve."