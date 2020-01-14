Boost for Cobblers as midfielder Anderson signs new contract

Cobblers midfielder Paul Anderson has handed manager Keith Curle a boost by putting pen to paper on a new contract until the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old rejoined the club a short-term basis in October but quickly became a pivotal figure as Town charged up the table, starting nine of the last 10 league games.

Cobblers have won six of those nine matches and such has been Anderson's impressive form that he's now one of the first names on Curle's team sheet.

He's playing in a slightly different position compared to his last stint at the club, operating in more of a box-to-box, central midfield role instead of out wide as he did under Rob Page.

It's a role that's clearly getting the best out of him and it was in the best interests of both parties to tie him down until the end of the current season.

Anderson spoke recently about how signing for the Cobblers has helped to rejuvenate his career.

"It's been a breath of fresh air to come in and enjoy myself and it's one of those where you don't know what you've got until it's gone," he said.

"Whether it's good fortune or not, I now know what it's like to miss it and I've missed it so much.

"I'm just playing with a smile on my face and I'm just enjoying it. Sometimes you forget that when you're in and amongst it and the pressure's on you.

"I'm just playing pressure-free and enjoying my football so it's been really nice for me."

Anderson came through the youth ranks at Liverpool and his list of former clubs include Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Bristol City.