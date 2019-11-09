Bluebirds boss Collier 'will leave no stone unturned' to find way of beating Cobblers

Chippenham Town manager Mark Collier will leave 'no stone unturned' in an attempt to find a way of upsetting the odds and dumping Northampton out of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Bluebirds boss is just the third manager to lead Chippenham to the first-round stage of the FA Cup and their reward is tomorrow's home tie against the League Two Cobblers.

As a part-time outfit, doing in-depth analysis on opposition teams is not a regular occurence for Chippenham but Collier has made an exception for Keith Curle's Cobblers.

"It's been slightly different and more in-depth than what we would normally go through due to the fact that we don't know too much about Northampton," he said.

"The sides we play in the Conference South, we know about them and we know about the players but Northampton have a different setup.

"They're a pro club and we'll leave no stone unturned because we need all the help we can get. It would be huge for the club if we can get through."

Chippenham chairman Neil Blackmore is in confident spirits ahead of the tie, telling the Gazette and Herald: “We’ve got a good squad who are playing well together, we’ve got a good combination of players and we’ve got a good depth to the squad.

“We are going out there to win this game, make no mistake about it. We’re not just going out there to make the numbers up.

“We are going out there to win it, why not? Yes, we’re the underdogs, but we’ve got as good a chance as anybody.

“I don’t think Northampton will particularly like coming down to our little club, especially with all the Chippenham fans behind the team, it will be immense for all our players.

“I’m sure they’ll put on a really good performance.”