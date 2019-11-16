Big win at Stevenage keeps Cobblers U18s top of the table

Cobbles U18s kept themselves top of the table with a 4-0 victory at Stevenage on Saturday morning.

Lewis Gilbert scored a brace while Ethan Johnston and Michael Harding were also on target for the young Town team, who continue to lead the way in their EFL Youth Alliance table.

"Ethan scored a great goal but we lost him early in the game after he rolled his ankle," said U18s coach Jon Brady.

"Lewis came on and did really well, his first goal was another fantastic strike from 25 yards.

"Some of our play was sublime, our movement was good with some neat one touch passing and it was great to keep a clean sheet."