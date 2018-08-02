Backroom change at Cobblers as Day replaces Hollman as goalkeeping coach

The Cobblers have announced a shake-up in their coaching staff with the news that Chris Day has replaced Jim Hollman as goalkeeping coach.

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Oldham Athletic, Millwall and Stevenage keeper Day takes up the role with immediate effect.

Hollman, who was brought to the club by former boss Justin Edinburgh, lives in south Wales and is set to move on to a club closer to his home.

Day, who is now 43, made more than 450 senior appearances in a 23-year playing career, and at his most recent club Stevenage, he combined coaching with playing, turning out twice for the Hertfordshire club last season.

“I am really pleased to be able to add Chris to the backroom staff,” said Town boss Dean Austin.

“He is someone I know well and who is ideally placed to be able to pass on his wealth of experience to the talented goalkeepers we have at the club.

“His playing days are behind him now, but he enjoyed a fine career as a player and he will be an important figure for us and a key member of our backroom staff.”

Austin also thanked Hollman for his service and efforts, and said: “We part on good terms with Jim but I think this change make sense on a number of levels.

“We thank Jim for his work and wish him well for the future.”