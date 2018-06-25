Austin hails ‘key addition’ as Todd is named new assistant boss at Cobblers

Dean Austin says his assistant manager Andy Todd will be a ‘key addition’ to his coaching team at the Cobblers.

The 43-year-old was announced as Austin’s number two on Monday morning, and the Cobblers boss is delighted to have got his man.

Andy Todd played on loan for the Cobblers in 2008

Named as Town manager in early May, Austin said he would be taking his time over appointing an assistant as he wanted to get the right man, and he believes he has done just that with the appointment of Todd.

“Andy is a key addition and I am delighted to have him alongside me as my assistant,” said Austin, who is preparing for his first stint as a amanger in the Football League.

“Andy is someone I know well, he has a wealth of experience in the game and has all the qualities to help us improve our talented squad.”

Todd has spent the past two seasons as assistant to Gary Bowyer at Blackpool, and only left Bloomfield Road last week, citing family reasons as he wanted to relocate to nearer his family.

The Cobblers have made their move to entice Todd to the PTS Academy Stadium, and Austin added: “The fact that we have been able to bring him to the club is very much our gain.

“Andy played a big part in what was generally a successful time for Blackpool as he helped them win promotion from league two as recently as 2017, and then helped them consolidate in league one last season.

“He has great knowledge alongside that recent experience of getting out of league two, and he and I are both very excited by the challenge ahead this season.”

Bowyer was certainly sorry to see Todd leave Blackpool.

“Andy has been a really strong and valuable addition to my coaching staff here at Blackpool,” said the Seasiders boss.

“You only have to look at some of the work he has done with the defenders, particularly Clark Robertson and Curtis Tilt, to see the impact he has had.

“Having said that, family is always an important consideration in every decision you make and we fully understand and support his reasons for making this one.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I’d like to place on record my thanks to Andy and wish him every success for the future.”