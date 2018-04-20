Austin admits it’s ‘payback time’ for Sixfields fans as Cobblers target first home win for three months

Dean Austin admits it is ‘payback time’ this weekend as the Cobblers prepare to take on high-flying Plymouth Argyle in search of their first Sixfields victory for three months.

The Town caretaker boss is not one to dwell on any sort of negativity, but there is no getting away from the fact the Cobblers haven’t claimed a three-pointer in front of their own fans since beating Milton Keynes Dons 2-1 on January 20.

In the six games on home soil since, Town have lost to Rochdale, Gillingham, Rotherham United and Charlton Athletic, while claiming draws against Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town.

A total of 16 points dropped out of the last 18 available at Sixfields goes a long way to explaining the team’s precarious position in the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

But with two of their remaining three games of the campaign at home, Austin knows now would be a good time to find their Sixfields form, and he is confident the Cobblers supporters will be out in force this weekend to back their team.

The former Tottenham defender will be in charge of his first home game after taking over from the sacked Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the beginning of this month, and he accepts the players owe those loyal fans some long overdue rewards.

“I have always said to the boys, that if you go out and you show positivity and have energy, and show a desire that you want to go and play, then I will always feel your punters will be behind you,” said Austin.

“I don’t think our fans are any different.

“I have had a lot of messages, and I am very grateful and very humbled by the amount of messages I have had from people wishing us all the best.

“I know the players will have had the same, but ultimately when they cross the white line it’s down to them.

“I said to them last weekend (before the 3-2 win at Bury), how they were prepared tactically, technically, physically, psycologically, there is nothing to stop them going out and winning the game.

“I have confidence in this group, but obviously when they go out there they have to get the supporters on their side.

“It is a little bit of payback from our point of view, because it has been quite a long time since we have had that winning feeling at home.

“But in my opinion, there is nothing to stop us being able to go and win every single game between now and the end of the season.”