Attitude and application thrill boss Curle after Cobblers hit five in final-day victory

Cobblers boss Keith Curle praised his side's 'attitude and application' after their emphatic 5-2 victory over Oldham Athletic on the final day of the season.

Johan Branger-Engone's sweet finish put Oldham into an 11th-minute lead at Boundary Park but Town came roaring back through goals from Sam Hoskins, who scored superbly from 25 yards, Aaron Pierre and Andy Williams to lead 3-1 at half-time.

The visitors continued to attack with freedom in the second-half as Williams doubled his tally, and though Callum Lang briefly sparked hope of a comeback, Junior Morias came off the bench to score with his first touch, putting the seal on an impressive away victory.

The margin of victory meant Northampton finished the season with a positive goal difference although they remained 15th in the final League Two standings.

"I think it shows a good application from the players because I thought having the right attitude going into the last game of the season was very important and we needed to get that right," said Curle afterwards.

"I thought we started the game OK and it was a good response to going a goal down and then they played what I call 'Thursday morning possession football' but we showed the attitude and application to go on and win the game.

"The players responded to what we wanted. We've worked on it during the week because we knew how they were going to play and how they wanted to play so we had to nullify how they played with their strengths.

"We then needed to implement out game plan which was getting on the front foot, playing in the final third and putting balls into their box because we're a threat from set-pieces and we're good when we get on the front foot.

"It's the demands we put on each other and the understanding within the group of what's required individually and collectively."